Hundreds of new cyclosporiasis cases reported in last week across NC

CHARLOTTE — In the last week, hundreds more cases of cyclosporiasis have been reported in North Carolina.

The Department of Health and Human Services shared an update on Tuesday amid the national outbreak of cases linked to an intestinal parasite.

According to NCDHHS, there have been 561 total cases in the state since May 1. The state saw 254 new cases since the last update on July 14.

The state says three more people have been hospitalized due to the cyclospora parasite. That brings the total hospitalizations to 16 since May 1.

Symptoms of cyclosporiasis include frequent, watery diarrhea; along with loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps and pain, bloating, nausea, and fatigue. Some people may also experience vomiting, body aches, headaches, and fever.

The state health department says washing produce can help prevent cyclosporiasis.

Watch Eyewitness News at 5 for the latest on how the state is responding to the increase in the outbreak.

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