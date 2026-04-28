2 charged in connection with deadly Gastonia shooting

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia police, along with U.S. Marshals, arrested two suspects in connection with a shooting that killed a 19-year-old man and left an 18-year-old man in critical condition.

Police took 21-year-old Elijah Craig into custody Monday morning. He’s been charged with first degree murder and attempted first degree murder.

Elijah Craig (McGinty, Bill)

According to police records, a second person, Deasia Sharpe, was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact and obstructing justice.

The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. on April 1 in the 2000 block of Hine Way.

Gastonia police identified the deceased victim as Izaiyah Wilson. Donta Degree was found suffering from life-threatening injuries and remains hospitalized.

Police say the investigation into the shooting is still active. Anyone with information in urged to contact the authorities.

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