2 charged in Statesville drug bust, 1 facing 27th felony case

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A two-month drug investigation in Statesville ended with two men charged — one of whom is facing his 27th pending felony case.

Statesville police say a search warrant at a home on Nelly Green Circle Thursday turned up more than five ounces of cocaine and 17 grams of fentanyl.

Police arrested 40-year-old Ralph Zartuche and 44-year-old Raymond Ramseur for trafficking. Officers say it’s Ramseur’s 27th pending felony case involving selling or possessing cocaine.

Zartuche and Ramseur Mugshots

Both men are being held at the Iredell County Detention Center under $750,000 secured bonds.

VIDEO: Man accused of drug trafficking had elected officials vouch for him in court

Man accused of drug trafficking had elected officials vouch for him in court

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