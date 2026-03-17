2 charged in Statesville drug bust, 1 facing 27th felony case

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A two-month drug investigation in Statesville ended with two men charged — one of whom is facing his 27th pending felony case.
Statesville police say a search warrant at a home on Nelly Green Circle Thursday turned up more than five ounces of cocaine and 17 grams of fentanyl.
Police arrested 40-year-old Ralph Zartuche and 44-year-old Raymond Ramseur for trafficking. Officers say it’s Ramseur’s 27th pending felony case involving selling or possessing cocaine.
Both men are being held at the Iredell County Detention Center under $750,000 secured bonds.
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