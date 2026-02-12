Thousands of grams of suspected drugs, guns seized in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A 25-year-old man was arrested after officers seized a large cache of suspected narcotics, firearms and tactical gear from a southwest Charlotte home, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Daniel Torres is now facing several drug trafficking charges.

Officers searched the residence on Piedmont Hills Place after receiving reports of illegal activity going on at the home. The investigation led to the seizure of thousands of grams of suspected drugs, multiple weapons and body armor.

Officers recovered four guns during the search, two of which were previously reported stolen. Along with the weapons, the seizure included 368 rounds of ammunition, seven magazines, two gas masks and a set of body armor.

Police also located six scales, two grinders and a little under $2,000.

The narcotics seizure consisted of various substances, including round 226.7 grams of suspected fentanyl and 121.4 grams of suspected heroin. Officers also found 9,804.5 grams of marijuana, 12,780.9 grams of suspected marijuana wax, 859.5 grams of suspected marijuana oil and 136 grams of marijuana-infused food.

Other items seized included 916.7 grams of psilocybin, 352.3 grams of suspected promethazine and 30 suspected amphetamine pills.

Torres was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, heroin and marijuana. He also faces charges for possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule I controlled substance.

Other charges include possession of a stolen firearm, maintaining a dwelling and possession of both drug and marijuana paraphernalia.

Investigators noted that many of the narcotics were packaged and branded for sale or distribution.

Police say this case highlights the impact of community involvement, as the community tip allowed officers to remove the firearms and narcotics from the area.

