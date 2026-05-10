K-9, cameras help capture suspect hiding in ceiling of Gaston County hospital

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Gaston County K-9 and a camera alert helped Gastonia Police track and capture two suspects.

Police received an alert from a Flock camera on Sunday afternoon about two stolen motorcycles near Armstrong Park Road.

Officers said they found the two motorcycles near the intersection of New Hope Road and East Franklin Boulevard and attempted a traffic stop. The two riders took off, refusing to stop.

Later, the bikes were found wrecked and abandoned at the end of a dead-end road.

Police brought in K-9 Bo — named the best police dog in the nation in 2025 — to help track the suspects. One suspect was found in some nearby bushes and was arrested.

Gastonia PD K-9 Bo

The man was identified as 19-year-old Payton Beatty.

Bo continued to track the second suspect, 27-year-old Christopher Adam Hooper, to CaroMont Regional Medical Center.

Police then found Hooper hiding in a drop-down ceiling inside the hospital. He was successfully taken into custody.

Christopher Adam Hooper (Gastonia Police Department)

Gastonia Police thanked Gaston County Police and CaroMont Regional Medical Center staff and security personnel for their assistance.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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