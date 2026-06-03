2 Charlotte men charged with murder in Huntersville shooting, police say

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Two Charlotte men, 19-year-old José Quintanilla-Cordova and 19-year-old Dorian Jassier Tabora Oro, were arrested Wednesday in connection with an alleged homicide that occurred during the early morning hours of May 3, Huntersville Police said.

Both suspects face charges of first-degree murder and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

The victim, 19-year-old Henry Leonel Vindel Betanzo, also from Charlotte, later died from a gunshot wound.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:30 a.m. May 3 on Weller Way, near Bryton Corporate Center Drive in Huntersville.

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department initially responded to a call for service in the 8800 block of North Tryon Street in Charlotte. There, the victim, Betanzo, had been transported to a hospital by an unknown individual.

The victim died at the hospital.

Detectives with the Huntersville Police Department assumed primary responsibility for the investigation. This determination was made because the incident likely occurred within Huntersville’s jurisdiction.

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