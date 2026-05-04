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Huntersville detectives identify Charlotte man killed in shooting

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Huntersville Police detectives have identified Henry Leonel Vindall Branco, a 20-year-old from Charlotte, as the gunshot victim in an alleged homicide that occurred early Sunday morning.

READ MORE: Huntersville police leading investigating after person dies from gunshot wound at Charlotte hospital

Branco was shot around 4:15 a.m. on Weller Way, near Bryton Corporate Center Drive, in Huntersville and later died at Atrium Health University City.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers responded to the hospital after Branco arrived.

CMPD investigates homicide in University City

CMPD investigates homicide in University City

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

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