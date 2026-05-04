Huntersville detectives identify Charlotte man killed in shooting

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Huntersville Police detectives have identified Henry Leonel Vindall Branco, a 20-year-old from Charlotte, as the gunshot victim in an alleged homicide that occurred early Sunday morning.
READ MORE: Huntersville police leading investigating after person dies from gunshot wound at Charlotte hospital
Branco was shot around 4:15 a.m. on Weller Way, near Bryton Corporate Center Drive, in Huntersville and later died at Atrium Health University City.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers responded to the hospital after Branco arrived.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.
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