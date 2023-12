MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — Two people were found shot to death in a vehicle Thursday night in Mount Holly, GEMS stated.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. along Piedmont Avenue.

GEMS pronounced two people dead at the scene.

Mount Holly police are investigating the deaths.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

