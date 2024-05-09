NWS surveys storm damage in Gaston, Cleveland counties

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The National Weather Service was west of Charlotte Thursday morning after severe storms barreled through the area the day before. They started in Cleveland County and were expected to head to Gaston County later in the day.

The storms led to a driver’s death Wednesday afternoon after a tree fell on an SUV south of Belmont, Gaston County Emergency Services said.

The severe storms packed high winds that whipped through the region, causing widespread damage. NWS officials surveying the damage Thursday are assessing the strength of the storm.

So far, Severe Weather Center 9 Meteorologist Joe Puma has found several signs indicating straight-line winds blew through the area. Several snapped trees and broken power poles in Gaston County on Thursday were all blown in the same direction, which is a classic sign of straight-line wind damage.

Power crews were still out Thursday working to restore service.

