2 hospitalized after crash involving train in downtown Matthews, police say

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Two people were taken to a hospital Wednesday night after a crash that involved their car and a train in downtown Matthews, police said.

Trade Street was closed shortly after 10 p.m. at the tracks near Charles Street.

The road will be blocked for a significant amount of time, police said.

They recommended motorists use Highway 51.

The two people had life-threatening injuries, MEDIC said.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

©2023 Cox Media Group