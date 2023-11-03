1 struck, killed by Amtrak train in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Someone was struck and killed by Amtrak Piedmont Train 75 Friday afternoon in northeast Charlotte, MEDIC confirmed.

The person died at the scene of Old Concord Road at Cobblestone Glen Drive at about 4:15 p.m.

Expect traffic delays in the area.

1 struck, killed by train in northeast Charlotte

The police closed Old Concord Road at Cobblestone Drive. Traffic was diverted from Old Concord Road at Torrence Grove Church Road and Cobblestone Glen Drive.

The train services the line between Raleigh and Charlotte.

No further information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.









©2023 Cox Media Group