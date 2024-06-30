2 injured in overnight shooting in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Two people are being treated in the hospital after a shooting overnight in southwest Charlotte.

MEDIC says they responded to the area of Edgegreen Drive just after 2 a.m.

Officials said that they transported two people with life-threatening injuries to the hospital.

So far, there is no word on what caused this shooting or if police are looking for any suspects.

Channel 9 has reached out to CMPD for more information on this shooting and we will provide that information as it becomes available.

