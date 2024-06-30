2 injured in overnight shooting in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Two people are being treated in the hospital after a shooting overnight in southwest Charlotte.
MEDIC says they responded to the area of Edgegreen Drive just after 2 a.m.
Officials said that they transported two people with life-threatening injuries to the hospital.
So far, there is no word on what caused this shooting or if police are looking for any suspects.
Channel 9 has reached out to CMPD for more information on this shooting and we will provide that information as it becomes available.
RELATED STORY: 1 hurt in north Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says
©2024 Cox Media Group