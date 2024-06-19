1 hurt in north Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person has been seriously hurt following a shooting in north Charlotte early Wednesday morning, according to MEDIC.

The incident occurred just after 12 a.m. on West Sugar Creek Road.

MEDIC said the victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Channel 9 has reached out for more details about this shooting.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

