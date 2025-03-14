2 juveniles arrested in South Carolina, charged in connection with Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE — Two juveniles were arrested this week in South Carolina in connection with the shooting death of Cayden Morgan Casanova, 17, that happened on Jan. 18 on Hollow Creek Circle in North Charlotte.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division obtained warrants for the two on charges of murder, attempted robbery, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and felony conspiracy.

The kids were arrested in Columbus, South Carolina, and will be extradited back to Charlotte.

