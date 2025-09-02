2 killed in head-on crash in York County, troopers say

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Two people have died following a crash in York County on Tuesday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Around 6:30 a.m., troopers responded to a collision on S Dobys Bridge Road near Kearney Lane. At the scene, they found three vehicles.

According to troopers, a Chevy pickup truck and a Volkswagen coupe were traveling east on S Dobys Bridge Road.

At some point, a Honda coupe, traveling west, crossed the center line and hit the Chevy in the side before striking the Volkswagen head-on.

Both the driver and passenger in the Honda died as a result of the crash.

The drivers of the other two vehicles, however, were not injured, according to troopers.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

