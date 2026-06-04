2 seriously hurt in separate Charlotte shootings

CHARLOTTE — Investigators with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are looking into two overnight shootings Thursday morning.

The first happened in east Charlotte along Barrington Drive late Wednesday night. Police arrived on scene around 11 p.m.

MEDIC said one person was seriously hurt.

The second shooting took place around 2 a.m. at an apartment complex on Vinca Circle. That’s in northeast Charlotte off Old Concord Road.

MEDIC said one person was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

Channel 9 is asking CMPD what led to the violence and if anyone will face charges.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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