Mecklenburg County shares details on severed lease with Carolina Raptor Center

Mecklenburg County is sharing more details about its now-severed lease with the Carolina Raptor Center.

Channel 9 reported on Tuesday that the raptor center asked to end its lease at the county’s Quest Building in the Latta Nature Preserve.

The raptor center invested $1 million in the facility and signed a 20-year lease in 2016.

Plans called for the development of a raptor trail on 20 acres of surrounding land, but they never materialized due to a lack of fundraising and leadership changes

The county says the CRC will continue to have access to a classroom at Quest and will be able to host up to 30 hours of events a month.

Mecklenburg County has agreed not to use that land for any outdoor aviation or animal-themed exhibits, and Meck County Park and Recreation will serve as an advisor to the CRC’s master planning process.

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