Pedestrian struck, seriously injured at Elizabeth intersection

CHARLOTTE — One person was rushed to the hospital after they were hit by a car in Elizabeth Thursday morning, MEDIC said.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of East 3rd Street and Queens Road.

MEDIC said the victim sustained life-threatening injuries.

UPDATE: @MecklenburgEMS says one person was sent to the hospital with life threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle. OB 3rd St. remains BLOCKED past Queens Rd. #clt #cltraffic #clttraffic https://t.co/nFY44Rr2UR — Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) June 4, 2026

Emergency responders shut down 3rd Street and Queens Road due to the crash. This caused some backups for drivers in the area.

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Channel 9 is asking if the driver will be charged.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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