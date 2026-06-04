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Pedestrian struck, seriously injured at Elizabeth intersection

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Queens Road and E 3rd Street pedestrian struck
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — One person was rushed to the hospital after they were hit by a car in Elizabeth Thursday morning, MEDIC said.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of East 3rd Street and Queens Road.

MEDIC said the victim sustained life-threatening injuries.

Emergency responders shut down 3rd Street and Queens Road due to the crash. This caused some backups for drivers in the area.

Click here for live traffic maps and alternate routes >>>

Channel 9 is asking if the driver will be charged.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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