2 shot, 1 killed in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — One person is dead and another was seriously injured after a shooting in southwest Charlotte early on Wednesday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD).

Officers say they got a call around 2:30 a.m. for gunshots on Long Talon Way, just off Steele Creek Road.

At the scene, police found two victims with gunshot wounds. One died at the scene, and the other was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives say the investigation into the incident is active and ongoing.

Officials have not released the names of the victims or what led up to the shooting.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

