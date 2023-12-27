MEDIC: 1 hospitalized after shooting in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — One person is in the hospital after being shot in north Charlotte early on Wednesday morning, according to MEDIC.

Officials were called to Old Statesville Road near Pete Brown Road just after 4:30 a.m. for a shooting.

MEDIC says they found one person with a gunshot wound at the scene and took them to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department have not released any information about the incident. Channel 9 has reached out to learn more about what led up to the shooting and if there is anyone in custody.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: One shot in northeast Charlotte neighborhood, MEDIC says)

One shot in northeast Charlotte neighborhood, MEDIC says









©2023 Cox Media Group