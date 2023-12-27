Local

MEDIC: 1 hospitalized after shooting in north Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

MEDIC: 1 hospitalized after shooting in north Charlotte (WSOC)

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — One person is in the hospital after being shot in north Charlotte early on Wednesday morning, according to MEDIC.

ALSO READ: 1 in custody after woman fatally stabbed in domestic violence case, CMPD says

Officials were called to Old Statesville Road near Pete Brown Road just after 4:30 a.m. for a shooting.

MEDIC says they found one person with a gunshot wound at the scene and took them to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department have not released any information about the incident. Channel 9 has reached out to learn more about what led up to the shooting and if there is anyone in custody.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: One shot in northeast Charlotte neighborhood, MEDIC says)

One shot in northeast Charlotte neighborhood, MEDIC says



©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read