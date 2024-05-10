2 teens charged with murder after Shelby woman shot outside home

SHELBY, N.C. — Two teenagers have been charged with murder after a Shelby woman was shot outside her home Monday.

Police were called that night to 62-year-old Sarah Chambers’ home on Live Oak Street, where they found her lying in the front yard.

Chambers was taken to a local hospital where she later died, according to police.

Police said Chambers wasn’t involved in the fight nearby that led to the shooting. Neighbors said she was a minister and she fought against violence in the community.

Shelby Police Department investigators said on Thursday, they charged two 15-year-olds with murder. Both have been arrested and are in the custody of the North Carolina Division of Juvenile Justice.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Shelby Police Department at 704-484-6845.

