200-year-old SouthPark estate lists for $4.2M

CHARLOTTE — A 200-year-old home in SouthPark has entered the market with a $4.2 million price tag.

The William Lee House at 5520 Sharon View Road, off Gaywind Drive, was listed for sale yesterday. The 2.34-acre property was designated as a Mecklenburg County historic landmark in 1982. The estate’s origins date back to around 1828, according to county records.

The land traces back even further to a colonial-era grant issued under King George II, listing brokerage Premier Sotheby’s International Realty said in a news release. The property was owned by the Alexander family, descendants of prominent Mecklenburg figure Hezekiah Alexander, for about 100 years — from 1857 to 1956.

Listing agent Matthew Alexander has a personal connection to the property as a descendant of the Alexanders.

The current owners purchased the home in June 2021 for $2.5 million, according to Mecklenburg County real estate records. Prior to that, it last sold for $925,000 in 2005.

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