$200M aerospace project eyes region 

MONROE, N.C. — The city of Monroe is competing for an advanced aerospace manufacturing investment. A company under the code name Project Seven is eyeing Monroe for a $200 million investment, according to Monroe City Council documents.

Council will consider a $3.74 million economic development incentive grant for the project in its April 28 meeting.

The company behind Project Seven would build a 172,210-square-foot production building, which would create new precision manufacturing jobs in Monroe.

The confidential company produces aerospace materials, and this facility would help it become more competitive in that market, the council agenda item states.

The company has evaluated multiple locations as part of its site selection process, according to Teresa Campo, Monroe director of the office of economic development. She declined to comment on the number or location of competing sites.

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