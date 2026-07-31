The 2026 South Carolina Political Beat U.S. Senate Special Republican Primary Candidate Guide

SOUTH CAROLINA — South Carolinians will head back to the polls on August 11 to decide who should be the Republican nominee for US Senate. Nine candidates are on the ballot. Current Senator Darline Graham is seeking the seat last held by her brother, Lindsey Graham. Congressmen Ralph Norman and Russell Fry are running for US Senate. So is former Congressman and Governor Mark Sanford and former US Senate candidate Mark Lynch. The other candidates on the ballot are Duke Buckner, Mark McBride, Glenda Gail Parker and Samuel Sam Shepherd.

In-person early voting for the primary starts August 5 and lasts until August 7. If no candidate receives 50 percent, the runoff will be on August 25.

Voters who participated in the June Democratic Primary are not eligible to vote in the August 11 Special Republican Primary. Voters who participated in the June Republican Primary, or who did not vote in either party’s June primary, are eligible to vote in the August 11 Special Republican Primary.

Where you can vote early in South Carolina.

The Political Beat sent questionnaires to each candidate in the running for the seat. The answers are unedited. If a candidate did not respond, we will add their response when we get it. Duke Buckner and Glenda Gail Parker are the only candidates to respond so far. Their answers are below:

Duke Buckner

Duke Buckner Duke Buckner. (WSOC.)

Why are you running for US Senate?

I am running for US Senate to stop the socialist revolution! There are two revolutions that must happen before you get to communism. First, is the democratic revolution- that’s when the people rise up against the monarchy, oligarchy, feudal system, etc. We had that in 17776. The second is the socialist revolution. That’s when the government takes over private property, private enterprise and the means of production. There can be no socialist revolution without the government takeover of agriculture. We have not had a socialist revolution in our country in 250 years! Socialism stops at South Carolina’s border! If we fail to stop it, Communist Party rule I am afraid will be next. The socialist message of “Free Everything” is gaining more appeal because South Carolinians are being priced out of the American Dream. Housing costs, rent, food, insurance, and energy prices continue to rise while wages struggle to keep pace. In addition, excessive federal spending and nearly 40 trillion in national debt fuels inflation and make it difficult for families to make ends meet. I’m running to restore affordability, defend our Constitution, protect free enterprise, and stop the socialist revolution!

What should happen next in the war with Iran?

We need to finish the job and ensure that Iran never has a nuclear weapon.

What policies will you pursue to bring down costs for South Carolinians?

First, I will fight to reduce spending, eliminate waste and work to pass a balanced budget amendment to the Constitution. Second, I will work to eliminate burdensome regulations that drive up costs. Third, I will work to bring more business investment into the financially challenged counties of South Carolina. Fourth, an estimated 139,000 people are in South Carolina illegally. Individuals who are here illegally are competing with American citizens for the scarce supply of goods and services which includes housing. This increases demand and drives up costs. I will work to keep our prices low and affordable in South Carolina by making it difficult for those who are in the country illegally to remain in the United States. Last, I would support strong antitrust enforcement against companies that illegally fix prices, manipulate rental markets, or create monopolies. Last, I would support legislation that promotes a free-market economy.

Are you in favor of nuking the filibuster?

No.

What are your views on the SAVE America Act?

I support the Save America Act. and would expand it to include proof of legal status or citizenship to be able to rent an apartment or home subsidized in any way by the Federal government, and a restriction that only American citizens can purchase a home or land in the United States until such time as homes become more affordable.

What makes you the strongest candidate to take on Annie Andrews in November?

In 2022, I was the Republican Party’s nominee against the juggernaut of the Democratic Party, Rep. James Clyburn. I got 37.9% of the vote in a very heavily gerrymandered democratic district. I ran for the seat again in 2024 and got over 112,000 votes; the most any Republican has ever gotten in the 6th Congressional District. My experience going up against the top elected Democrat in the state twice and receiving a high percentage of the vote shows that I am the strongest candidate to take on Annie Andrews in November.

Glenda Gail Parker

Glenda Gail Parker Glenda Gail Parker (WSOC.)

Why are you running for US Senate?

1. I want to participate in the public discussion.

2. I want to contribute in further service to our country.

What should happen next in the war with Iran?

1. We should develop an exit strategy.

2. We should develop alternative energies, and alternative transportation means to decrease our reliance on fossil fuels.

What policies will you pursue to bring down costs for South Carolinians?

1. Reduce the cost of transportation by decreasing the demand for fossil fuels.

a. Encourage use of solar, wind and hydro energy.

b. Encourage the use of rail transportation, specifically high-speed rail from

Washington DC to FL, light rail in our cities connecting to regional rail

connecting to high-speed rail nationwide. Reducing the cost of transportation will reduce the cost of most everything including housing and food.

3. Reducing the cost of transportation will lower inflation. Lowering inflation can

decrease interest rates and make housing more affordable.

4. Reducing interest rates can lower the payment on the National debt, now at

$39T. The payment on the interest rate (not the principle, just the interest rate

payment) is now the largest expense in the Federal Budget, surpassing the

Defense Department budget.

Are you in favor of nuking the filibuster?

1. I am in favor of working together to get the work of the Congress done for the

American people.

What are your views on the SAVE America Act?

1. A photo ID is required for cashing a check or for registering at a hotel. There

should be no problem in providing an ID for voting as well.

What makes you the strongest candidate to take on Annie Andrews in November?

1. I am a retired budget analyst with 36 years of service as a civil servant. I

understand Federal Appropriations and legislation.

2. I am a retired GS/GM 15, a retired Air Force Officer and veteran, a parent of

three children, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.





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