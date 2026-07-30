Family mourns 19-year-old killed in I-77 shooting in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A 19-year-old woman has died following a double shooting on I-77 south in Mooresville last Sunday.

J’Kobe Ramseur, 23, faces upgraded charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of Justice Wells.

The shooting occurred near Brawley School Road during what investigators described as a tumultuous relationship.

Police said Ramseur had been texting Wells throughout the weekend regarding a murder-suicide pact before the incident took place on the interstate.

Shyann Turner, the sister of Wells, said the family is devastated by the loss. Turner described Wells as a guiding light for those around her.

“Justice was a very outgoing, courageous, selfless, kind, and most fierce beautiful young woman,” Turner said. “Her life was taken way too soon from us. She was only 19 years old. She was still just a baby, just now getting to experience the first adulthood stages of life. My family is very devastated; heartbroken is an understatement. Our lives will never be the same without Justice, as she was our guiding light through darkness. She will forever be loved and missed dearly.”

Investigators found that the relationship between Wells and Ramseur involved previous domestic violations in surrounding counties.

Ramseur was previously charged with domestic violence and assault on a female this past December. He also has a history of several weapons charges.

Bea Cote, a domestic violence survivors advocate with Impact Abuse Prevention Services, noted that the victim appeared to be attempting to end the relationship while preventing Ramseur from harming himself. Cote said suicide threats are often a form of abuse used to control a partner.

“Suicide threats are abusive, and they entangle the relationship to remain out of guilt,” Cote said. “So she’s thinking, if he can’t live without me and he’s going to kill himself, I have to stay with him.”

Cote emphasized that victims in these situations should seek help to develop a safety plan. Assistance for those dealing with domestic violence is available through the Safe Alliance Hope Line.

The service operates 24 hours a day in both English and Spanish at 980-771-HOPE. Cote added that services are also available to help abusers stop their behavior.

The police chief stated on Tuesday that Ramseur remains hospitalized with a “50/50 shot to survive.” Charges against him were officially upgraded to first-degree murder following the death of Wells.

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