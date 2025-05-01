21-year-old man shot, killed in Salisbury, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. — A 21-year-old man was shot and killed Wednesday night in Salisbury, police said.

Officers were called to the 200 block of South Clay Street and found David Rickey Anderson lying in the front yard with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene, police said.

There is no suspect information available.

No additional details have been made available.

