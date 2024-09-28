14-year-old shot, killed in Salisbury, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Salisbury Police Department is investigating after a 14-year-old was shot and killed Friday night.

Police said they responded to the 300 block of North Fulton Street after receiving reports about a shooting.

At the scene, police found a 14-year-old male with gunshot wounds. The teen was taken to an area hospital, where he later died, according to police.

An investigation revealed that the victim was walking along North Ellis Street when he was shot by unknown individuals. He managed to make it to North Fulton Street before collapsing, according to police.

Police said no one has been arrested in connection with this incident. Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call Lt. Casper at 704-638-5333.

