21-year-old victim identified in deadly south Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — On Thursday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department identified a woman who died in a double shooting over the weekend.

Officers responded late Saturday afternoon to Park Crossing Drive, off Park Road, in south Charlotte, and found two people shot. One was a man and the other was Paychense Marie Ann Hammonds, 21.

Hammonds was taken to a hospital where she died, police said. The man had life-threatening injuries.

There was no word on arrests or motives.

The investigation is ongoing.

