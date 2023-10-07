Homicide investigation underway in southwest Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE — Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a homicide in southwest Charlotte.

Officials say the incident happened on Tresanton Drive, just off Park Crossing Drive, around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday evening.

MEDIC originally said they took one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

CMPD announced about an hour later the victim died from their injuries.

Just after 7:30 p.m., CMPD announced the location of their investigation now includes Park Crossing Drive.

A Channel 9 crew is at the scene and saw multiple CMPD patrol cars in the area.

The cause of the shooting has not been released.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Argument between 2 Wendy’s employees leads to deadly shooting, CMPD says)

Argument between 2 Wendy’s employees leads to deadly shooting, CMPD says

©2023 Cox Media Group