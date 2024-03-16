$240,000 lottery ticket sold in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Someone in Rock Hill became a whole lot richer Friday night after hitting the jackpot in South Carolina’s newest lottery game.

The first Palmetto Cash 5 winner took home $240,000, according to the Rock Hill Herald.

The game, which launched earlier this month, took just 10 turns before the rolling jackpot cashed in.

The lucky ticket was purchased at a Publix on Heckle Boulevard.

The odds of winning the jackpot were 1 in 850,000, according to the Herald.

