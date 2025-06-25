$25K reward offered in Rowan County murder case

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Governor Josh Stein announced a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder of Michael James Mitchke in Rowan County.

Michael James Mitchke, 57, was found dead in a camper on August 21, 2022, on St. Peters Church Road in Salisbury.

An autopsy revealed multiple gunshot wounds as the cause of death.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a camper on fire, leading to the discovery of Mitchke’s body inside.

The case remains unsolved, prompting the governor to offer a substantial reward to encourage public assistance.

Authorities urge anyone with information about the murder to contact the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office at (704) 216-8700 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.

VIDEO: Detectives say 2 homicides in Rowan County could be connected

