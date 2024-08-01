$270K stolen from armored truck in University City, police report says

CHARLOTTE — Two people stole more than $270,000 from an armored truck in University City, according to a police report.
It happened Wednesday around 4 p.m. in the parking lot outside of Hibbett Sports on IKEA Boulevard.
The report says the suspects had a gun and also stole a gun from the Brink’s worker.
According to the report, the suspects stole about $277,000 in cash from bags inside the truck.
No arrests have been made. Police have not yet provided descriptions of the suspects.
