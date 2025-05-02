Firefighters called to explosion at Dilworth home

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Fire Department was called to a house fire near Freedom Park after an explosion was reported early Friday morning.

The fire was reported just after 6 a.m. at a home on Lombardy Circle, which is just off of East Boulevard.

Neighbors told Channel 9’s Eli Brand that they heard a loud explosion and felt the rumble through their homes when the fire started.

MEDIC said first responders were called for an explosion. It’s not clear how many victims were involved. CFD told Channel 9 that nobody died in the explosion or fire.

East Boulevard was shut down in both directions at Lombardy Circle. The Charlotte Fire Department asked for people nearby to yield to emergency vehicles around the scene.

UPDATE: East Blvd. is shutdown near Kid Cashew (between Scott Ave. and Kings Dr.) due t this house fire on Lombardy Circle #Dilworth #clt #cltraffic #clttraffic https://t.co/hOfkHnxivp — Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) May 2, 2025

Channel 9 could see smoke from the fire through our tower camera near N. Tryon Street.

This is a breaking news story. We’re working on getting more details, check back for updates.

