18-year-old missionary on bicycle killed in hit-and-run, officials say

CHARLOTTE — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints confirmed one of its missionaries was killed in a hit-and-run on Beatties Ford Road.

Elder Langi, 18, of Utah, was on a temporary mission in Charlotte, the church said.

Witnesses said on Thursday he was on a bicycle on a sidewalk when he was hit.

Another missionary was hurt.

Police are searching for the driver who plowed into them.

Witnesses said another car was involved, driving recklessly, which caused the driver to crash.

Police have not confirmed that.

— Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) May 2, 2025

Sam Penrod, spokesman with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, shared the following statement:

“It is with much sadness that we share with you that a tragic accident in North Carolina has claimed the life of a young missionary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“Elder Aleki Langi, 18, was killed on Thursday, May 1, 2025, after the driver of a car apparently lost control and veered onto the sidewalk. A second missionary was also hit, sustaining minor injuries. He was treated and released from the hospital. A third companion was not injured.

“Elder Langi began his missionary service in March 2025 and is from the Magna 2nd Ward in the Salt Lake Utah West Stake. He was on a temporary reassignment in the North Carolina Charlotte Mission while awaiting a visa to serve in the Jamaica Kingston Mission.

“We extend our deepest condolences and love to Elder Langi’s family, friends, and fellow missionaries during this difficult time. We pray that they will each feel the Savior’s comfort and peace as they mourn his passing and honor his dedicated missionary service.”

No additional details have been made available.

