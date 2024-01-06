3 arrested after chase, crash, Belmont police say

BELMONT, N.C. — Three suspects were arrested Thursday night after leading Belmont police on a chase that ended in a crash, officials said.

The suspects were in the parking lot of the Lowe’s on Caldwell Farm Road at about 10 p.m. to deal drugs, police said.

Someone told a Belmont police officer they saw what appeared to be a robbery in the parking lot.

Police caught up with a car involved and tried to pull it over but instead, a chase ensued, which started on Caldwell Farm Road.

The car led police to Tuckaseege Road where it crashed into a tree and flipped over on Marina Village Drive.

The two people in the backseat, Damien Warren and Tarron Scott, tried to run but were detained at the Riverfront Apartments Homes.

The driver, Antwone Cunningham, also ran away but a K-9 was deployed, and he was arrested, as well.

Channel 9 photographer Coleman Montgomery got to the scene minutes after the crash and saw police and K-9 swarm in on the suspects.

Warren and Scott were arrested and charged with resisting delay and obstructing, and fleeing the scene of a motor vehicle collision.

Cunningham was charged with fleeing to elude, careless and reckless driving, and a host of other violations.

