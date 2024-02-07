3 from Charlotte accused of stealing safe from Denver restaurant

DENVER, N.C. — Three people from Charlotte are suspected of breaking into a restaurant in Denver and stealing its safe, according to deputies in Lincoln County.

The break-in happened over a month ago, on Dec. 30, at the Crafty Burg’r on Brentwood Road, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. The suspects stole a safe from the office area.

Investigators were able to figure out the getaway vehicle thanks to surveillance video, and they identified the owner along with two other people who broke into the Crafty Burg’r.

The sheriff’s office said the suspects were identified as 20-year-old Deangelo Terrell Ardrey, 18-year-old Jerrius Verron Sarvis, and an unnamed juvenile.

Ardrey was found at a home in Charlotte, and he’s being charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny, felony conspiracy, and felony safe cracking.

The sheriff’s office said warrants were issued for Sarvis, but he hadn’t been found as of Wednesday. Information wasn’t given about the juvenile’s charges or custody status.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information on Sarvis’ location to call 704-732-9050.

