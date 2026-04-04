Kings Mountain police search for 18-year-old wanted in connection with shooting incident

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Kings Mountain Police are searching for a suspect following a shooting incident at a gas station on Friday.

Police said they responded to the Silver Express on E. King Street around 4:50 p.m. Friday after receiving reports of shots fired.

Officials said that when they arrived, they determined that the suspect had fled the scene. Kings Mountain police launched an investigation.

Initial investigations found that an altercation had broken out between the suspect, Ahmad Leggett, and a victim near the Little Caesars, officials said. During the fight, Leggett pulled out a black handgun, but bystanders intervened to de-escalate the situation.

Leggett then made his way through an alleyway to the Silver Express gas station. He pulled out the handgun again and fired it toward the victim several times, police said.

Officials said the gas station parking lot was crowded at the time of the shooting, but no one was injured.

Police said Ahmad Rashad Leggett Jr. is facing multiple charges, including attempted 1st degree murder, discharging a firearm into occupied property, going armed to the terror og the public, discharging a firearm in the city limits, and damage to property.

Kings Mountain police are actively searching for Leggett. He is described as a 5-foot-8, 170-pound, 18-year-old, Black male.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to contact the police at 704-734-0444.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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