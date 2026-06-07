Multiple crews respond to four-alarm apartment fire in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple departments responded to a four-alarm apartment fire in Rowan County Saturday evening.

Firefighters say everyone is accounted for.

Crews battled flames in and around the apartment building.

The complex sits off Julian Road near I-85, between Salisbury and Granite Quarry.

Multiple crews responding to four-alarm apartment fire in Salisbury (Rockwell Rural)

One man described helping other residents as they jumped to escape the flames.

Drivers were advised to use caution if they were traveling in the area and to avoid unnecessary traffic.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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