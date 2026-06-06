‘Thankful’: Woman gets car back after it was involved in police pursuit

CHARLOTTE — A woman say’s she’s shocked to learn her stolen car was involved in a police pursuit.

On Friday we reported CMPD arrested two suspects they say were driving that stolen car in the University City area.

The victim, who did not want her face shown, said she’s thankful to have her car back.

Her car was stolen five days prior in Salisbury.

CMPD officers located the vehicle not too far from the University City Division.

After a brief pursuit, officers arrested two suspects, including 30-year-old Derrick Blackwell, Jr. and charged him with auto theft, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and some drug-related charges.

Officers got a call around the 10000 block of North Tryon Street and attempted to pull the car over. Police say whoever was behind the wheel refused to stop.

They were able to eventually catch up and stop the car in the 7300 block of IBM Drive after one of the suspects tried to get away on foot.

The victim was surprised to learn that her car was in the middle of this.

“I was just like, wow. That’s crazy. Honestly, I didn’t really know what to say once I connected the article to my vehicle,” she said. “I was just like, there ain’t no way, ‘cause when the police department called me they just said they found it in a parking lot back then. They didn’t say anything else.”

The was a huge inconvenience for the woman. She’s a single mother and uses her car for work. She’s just thankful police caught the suspect.

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