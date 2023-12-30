2 trapped, 3 hospitalized after cars crash on E Independence Boulevard

CHARLOTTE — Three people suffered injuries and were taken to the hospital after a crash on East Independence Boulevard on Saturday morning.

MEDIC confirmed two people were trapped in a car and had to be extracted.

One person had life-threatening injuries, one had serious injuries, and the other had minor injuries, and all were hospitalized, MEDIC said.

The accident happened around 8 a.m. Friday at the intersection with East W.T. Harris Boulevard in southeast Charlotte.

Only one lane of traffic is impacted, and CMPD officers are directing traffic as investigators look into the accident.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

