3 hurt in crash involving tractor-trailer in Belmont, GEMS says

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Three people have been injured following a crash that involved a tractor-trailer Thursday morning, according to Gaston County EMS.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. on Interstate 85 southbound at the exit ramp to mile marker 27.

GEMS said a van ran into the back of the tractor-trailer.

Three people were transported from the scene with serious injuries, according to GEMS.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

