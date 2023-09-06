Salisbury officer rescues driver from burning tractor-trailer

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Salisbury Police Department is honoring one of its officers who rescued a truck driver after his tractor-trailer caught fire.

The incident, which occurred on August 8, was captured on body camera video.

Officers said Lieutenant Corey Brooks saw a tractor-trailer hit the retaining wall on Interstate 85 and catch fire.

Brooks then pulled the driver out of the vehicle moments before the cab exploded.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was transported to an area hospital for treatment, according to officers.

