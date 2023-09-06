Salisbury officer rescues driver from burning tractor-trailer

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Salisbury Police Department is honoring one of its officers who rescued a truck driver after his tractor-trailer caught fire.
The incident, which occurred on August 8, was captured on body camera video.
Officers said Lieutenant Corey Brooks saw a tractor-trailer hit the retaining wall on Interstate 85 and catch fire.
ALSO READ: Retired NYPD officer helps rescue driver after car plunges into Lake Norman, officials say
Brooks then pulled the driver out of the vehicle moments before the cab exploded.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was transported to an area hospital for treatment, according to officers.
VIDEO: Retired NYPD officer helps rescue driver after car plunges into Lake Norman, officials say
©2023 Cox Media Group