3 hurt in Mint Hill scaffolding collapse, MEDIC says

MINT HILL, N.C. — Police are investigating a scaffolding collapse in Mint Hill that sent three people to the hospital.

It happened around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday on Morris Park Drive.

MEDIC said one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two others have serious injuries.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over a building that was under construction and could see workers cleaning up debris.

It’s not clear what caused the collapse.

