VIDEO: Woman seen stealing baseball bats, hiding them in her skirt

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A baseball and softball training facility is asking for help identifying a woman caught on video stealing several bats.

It happened at D-BAT in Huntersville. The business posted video on social media Wednesday of the theft.

The surveillance video shows the woman hiding all the bats in her skirt.

D-BAT asked anyone with information to reach out to Huntersville police.

