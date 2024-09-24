3 hurt in school bus crash in south Charlotte, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — A crash between several cars, a tractor-trailer, and a school bus Tuesday evening left three people hurt, according to MEDIC.

It happened around 5 p.m. along Pineville-Matthews Road near Johnston Road.

Paramedics told Channel 9 no students were on board. Out of the three people they treated, MEDIC said one person had serious injuries and the other two had minor injuries.

Pineville-Matthews Road was closed in both directions in the meantime, leading to major traffic delays.

Investigators have not said what caused the crash or if anyone will be charged.

