4 hurt in crash on I-485 in Mint Hill

MINT HILL, N.C. — A crash on the inner loop of Interstate 485 left four people hurt and blocked part of traffic Thursday morning near Mint Hill.
MEDIC told Channel 9 that four patients were being treated after a crash involving several vehicles around 10:30 a.m. Two of the patients had serious injuries.
The crash happened on I-485 near Lawyers Road. Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene and saw a backup of traffic.
Chopper 9 Skyzoom could see several pickup trucks involved in the crash, including a car carrier.
We’re working on getting more information on the crash.
(WATCH: 3 hurt in crash involving tractor-trailer in Belmont, GEMS says)
©2023 Cox Media Group