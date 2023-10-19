4 hurt in crash on I-485 in Mint Hill

MINT HILL, N.C. — A crash on the inner loop of Interstate 485 left four people hurt and blocked part of traffic Thursday morning near Mint Hill.

MEDIC told Channel 9 that four patients were being treated after a crash involving several vehicles around 10:30 a.m. Two of the patients had serious injuries.

The crash happened on I-485 near Lawyers Road. Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene and saw a backup of traffic.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Crash on I-485 in Mint Hill, Oct. 19 Three vehicles were involved in the crash on I-485 near Lawyers Road.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom could see several pickup trucks involved in the crash, including a car carrier.

We’re working on getting more information on the crash.

(WATCH: 3 hurt in crash involving tractor-trailer in Belmont, GEMS says)

3 hurt in crash involving tractor-trailer in Belmont, GEMS says

©2023 Cox Media Group