Mother, stepfather of Madalina Cojocari set to face a judge on Monday

CHARLOTTE — It’s a case that has captivated and intrigued the world.

On Monday, the mother and stepfather of the missing teen, Madalina Cojocari, are set to face a judge.

Christopher Palmiter and Diana Cojocari

The now 13-year-old Cornelius girl hasn’t been seen or heard from since November 2022.

Her mother, Diana Cojocari, and her stepfather, Chris Palmiter, are facing felony charges for not reporting her missing.

Cojocari will appear in Mecklenburg County Court on Monday for an arraignment, and Palmiter will appear for a jury trial.

Palmiter has pleaded not guilty.

