4 players with Charlotte ties selected in MLB Draft

CHARLOTTE — Several baseball players from the Charlotte area have found a professional home during the 2023 MLB Draft.

Four players have been drafted so far.

Rhett Lowder, from Salisbury, was picked seventh by the Cincinnati Reds. Some analysts said the former Wake Forest Demon Deacon was the second-best pitcher coming into the draft.

Waxhaw native and Campbell alum Cade Kuehler was picked 70th overall by the Atlanta Braves. Kuehler, a right-handed pitcher, had a 2.71 ERA last season.

Michael Carico was the first non-pitcher from the area to be selected in the draft. Carico, who played college baseball at Davidson and is from Kernersville, was selected by the Chicago Cubs with the 149th pick.

Jake Cunningham, who was an outfielder for the Charlotte 49ers and attended Ardrey Kell, was picked by the Baltimore Orioles with the 154th pick.

Chance Mako, a Rowan native who played at North Carolina State, is expected to drafted this year but had not been picked by the halfway mark of the draft.

