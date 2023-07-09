Second-generation racers Brexton Busch, Keelan Harvick heat up Summer Shootout series

CONCORD, N.C. — Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick are two of the most recognizable names in motorsports, and this summer their second generation has found its way onto the racetrack.

Brexton Busch and Keelan Harvick are following in their famous fathers’ footsteps as they take on the quarter-mile oval at Charlotte Motor Speedway in the Cook Out Summer Shootout series.

Eight-year-old Brexton Busch made his Charlotte Motor Speedway debut this summer in the Beginner Bandoleros division. In just two feature races, he has already tallied a second-place finish.

Ten-year-old Keelan Harvick is launching his Shootout career in the Young Lions Division. So far, Keelan has tallied a sixth-place and a fifth-place finish in two feature race appearances.

Both NASCAR champions say their sons became interested in racing during the pandemic. Kyle Busch took Brexton to a go-kart track for something to do when at-track activity came to a standstill, while Keelan Harvick began watching Kevin race on the simulator before eventually getting behind the wheel himself.

Both Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick, say they enjoy the feeling of just being a dad during their sons’ racing journeys.

“I think for me, my favorite part is just the growth. And as he (Brexton) gets better and as he learns, he gets more confident,” Kyle Busch said in a news release. “I think it’s more fun when you’re able to go to Victory Lane with your son.”

“COVID-19 really changed directions for our family and it kind of helped me decide when to retire after he started racing,” Kevin Harvick said. “I can just be a fan and watch and learn and try to help him learn … and chew him out sometimes and all those things that come with being a dad.”

In addition to the Summer Shootout series, Brexton and Keelan are gaining more exposure across different forms of motorsports. Brexton has taken his driving skills to the dirt and picked up championships in Box Stock Racing. Keelan is earning both racing stripes and passport stamps as he’s taken his driving abilities across the country and around the world.

The Summer Shootout series takes place at Charlotte Motor Speedway every Tuesday night through Aug. 1. Tickets cost $10 for adults. Children ages 12 and younger are admitted for free.

Click here for more information.

(VIDEO: Classic car honoring NASCAR great is more than just a restoration project)

Classic car honoring NASCAR great is more than just a restoration project

©2023 Cox Media Group