4-year-old in critical condition after being hit by car in Belmont, police say

BELMONT, N.C. — The Belmont Police Department is investigating after a 4-year-old was struck by a car Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Keener Boulevard near Parkdale Drive.

Witnesses told police that the child was running with his siblings across Keener Boulevard when they were hit by a car.

The 4-year-old was taken to Levine Children’s Hospital and is in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with investigators and has not been charged, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Belmont Police Department Traffic Sergeant Cody Willett at 704-825-3792.

